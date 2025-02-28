Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $27.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

