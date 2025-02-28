Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth $24,469,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4,626.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 384,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after buying an additional 376,510 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,199,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,067,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

