PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Shares Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.20. 4,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 4,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

PHX Energy Services Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81.

PHX Energy Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

