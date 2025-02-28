Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys Shares of 8,996 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,807,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,785,000 after acquiring an additional 544,339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12,168.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,812,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,621 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,319,000 after purchasing an additional 60,980 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,664,000 after purchasing an additional 83,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,552,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,292,000 after buying an additional 97,458 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

