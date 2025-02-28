Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Increases Stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 33,457,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,393 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,498,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,733,000 after buying an additional 1,783,885 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 713,664 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 5,674,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,905,000 after acquiring an additional 650,426 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 767.7% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 272,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCT opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCT shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 619,925 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $4,996,595.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,077,574 shares in the company, valued at $274,665,246.44. This represents a 1.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

