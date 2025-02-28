Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Trims Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co decreased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $24,791,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,345,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after acquiring an additional 399,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 891,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 390,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $7,022,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

