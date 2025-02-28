Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Trading Down 8.7% – Should You Sell?

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Stock Down 8.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

About Ping An Healthcare and Technology

(Get Free Report)

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; prepaid cards and health check-up services; and medical devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.