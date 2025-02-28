Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Up 250.0% in February

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Plus500 Stock Performance

PLSQF remained flat at $32.90 during trading hours on Friday. Plus500 has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61.

Plus500 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.8213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.40%.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

