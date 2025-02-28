Polaris Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Trading Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 1,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

