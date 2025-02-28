Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Shares Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 734 ($9.25) and last traded at GBX 734 ($9.25). 91,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 134,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 742 ($9.35).

Pollen Street Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £441.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 769.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 727.42.

About Pollen Street Group

Pollen Street was founded in 2013. It is a listed alternative asset manager dedicated to the financial and business services sectors. Pollen Street has complementary activities in managing third-party assets (as an asset manager) and on-balance sheet investments (as an investment company), delivering growth through dedicated private equity and credit strategies.

