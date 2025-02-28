Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRCH. Benchmark boosted their price target on Porch Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on Porch Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Porch Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.84.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $800.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 21,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $130,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,034. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 1,564.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 197,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 185,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Porch Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

