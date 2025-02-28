POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Purchased by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,863 shares during the quarter. POSCO comprises approximately 1.8% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc owned about 0.05% of POSCO worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 40.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 17.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in POSCO during the third quarter worth about $350,000.

POSCO stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.65.

Separately, StockNews.com cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

