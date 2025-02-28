Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) CEO Sells $582,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2025

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POSTGet Free Report) CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $582,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,866.50. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicolas Catoggio also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 2nd, Nicolas Catoggio sold 6,000 shares of Post stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00.

Post Price Performance

Post stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $99.62 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Post (NYSE:POSTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Post

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 426.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Post by 244.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Post by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Post (NYSE:POST)

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.