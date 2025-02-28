Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) CEO Sells $582,500.00 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $582,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,866.50. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicolas Catoggio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Post alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Nicolas Catoggio sold 6,000 shares of Post stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00.

Post Price Performance

Post stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $99.62 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Post

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 426.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Post by 244.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Post by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.