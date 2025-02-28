PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Update

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the January 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PreveCeutical Medical Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PRVCF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 46,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,844. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. PreveCeutical Medical has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile
