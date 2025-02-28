Private Capital Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Private Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 116,470 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $102.66 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.70. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.92.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

