Private Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,450 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $150,181,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,043,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,671 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Nutrien by 78.8% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,495,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its position in Nutrien by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,693,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,895 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,220,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,830,000 after buying an additional 447,413 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 159.12%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

