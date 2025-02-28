Private Trust Co. NA Buys 145 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $132.18 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $114.37 and a one year high of $135.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.52.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.