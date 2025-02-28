Private Trust Co. NA Buys 1,611 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 387.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $266.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.64 and a 200-day moving average of $267.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $234.18 and a 1-year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

