Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

MDY opened at $559.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $580.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.58. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $511.97 and a 12 month high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

