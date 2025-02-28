Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,788,000 after acquiring an additional 316,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,639,725,000 after purchasing an additional 215,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,905,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,893,000 after buying an additional 165,490 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,798,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,969,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $711,594,000 after acquiring an additional 28,421 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.15.

Stryker Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $389.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.06 and its 200 day moving average is $370.50. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

