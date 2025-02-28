Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 299.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,996,697,000 after buying an additional 10,910,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after buying an additional 2,379,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Cintas by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,419,000 after buying an additional 1,904,926 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $203.43 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.15 and a twelve month high of $228.12. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.72 and a 200 day moving average of $208.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.79.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

