Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $26.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 7,833.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

