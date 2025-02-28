Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.75%. Privia Health Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 5.8 %

PRVA stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $25.46. 1,667,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,137. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.19.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

