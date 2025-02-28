Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 7.7 %
Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 12.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
