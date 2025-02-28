Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 508,372 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 31,188.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,372 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Welltower worth $64,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 470,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,684,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,659,000 after acquiring an additional 380,888 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,477,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,649,000 after acquiring an additional 324,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL stock opened at $151.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.13. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $152.81. The firm has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.14, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.