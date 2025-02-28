Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 19,509.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 540,443 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 537,687 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $65,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $123.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

