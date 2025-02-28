Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $96.01 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 398,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,012,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Travelers Companies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 90,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $255.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.55. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.64.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.