Promising Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Now – February 26th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, Carter’s, W.W. Grainger, and Krispy Kreme are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate primarily through online platforms, offering goods and services via digital channels instead of traditional brick-and-mortar stores. These companies leverage internet technology to streamline sales, marketing, and logistics, making them a key component of the growing digital economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.54. 13,404,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,499,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $87.10. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.55. 2,323,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average is $95.66.

Carter’s (CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

NYSE CRI traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $42.32. 1,965,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

NYSE:GWW traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,006.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,398. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $874.98 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,067.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,074.45. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. 11,190,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,074. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.34. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $17.84.

