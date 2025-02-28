Promising Entertainment Stocks Worth Watching – February 25th

Alibaba Group, Arista Networks, Zoom Video Communications, Comcast, Verizon Communications, Walt Disney, and Flutter Entertainment are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares issued by companies involved in the creation, production, or distribution of entertainment content and experiences. These companies may operate in industries such as film, television, music, sports, gaming, and live events, and their stock performance can be influenced by trends in consumer behavior, technological advancements, and the overall economic environment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.17. 26,703,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,394,594. The stock has a market cap of $318.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $145.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $92.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,787,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,446,810. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.07. The stock has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $6.88 on Tuesday, reaching $74.22. 6,167,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.55. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion and a PE ratio of 24.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZM

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,997,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,368,672. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.57. Comcast has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $136.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

VZ traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $43.64. 9,749,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,835,168. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.46. 3,663,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,081,401. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $199.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $10.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.17. 1,553,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,329. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $174.03 and a 12 month high of $299.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

Recommended Stories