Promising Growth Stocks To Consider – February 28th

Apollo Global Management, Novo Nordisk A/S, BlackRock, Welltower, Organogenesis, Blackstone, and Prologis are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies that are expected to grow at a faster rate than the overall market. These companies typically reinvest their earnings back into the business rather than paying significant dividends, which can offer high potential returns but also come with increased risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.69. 2,473,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,588. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.73. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.69. 3,549,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,095,472. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $77.82 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $402.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

NYSE BLK traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $946.71. 247,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,783. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,004.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $979.94. BlackRock has a one year low of $745.55 and a one year high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

NYSE WELL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.16. 1,499,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,149. The company has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. Welltower has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $153.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Organogenesis (ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Shares of ORGO traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. 44,815,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,120. The company has a market cap of $622.72 million, a PE ratio of -82.28 and a beta of 1.77. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORGO

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.10. 1,308,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,943. The company has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.82 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $135.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.87 and its 200-day moving average is $118.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Recommended Stories