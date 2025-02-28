Promising Metaverse Stocks To Research – February 26th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, PowerUp Acquisition, Xiao-I, and Cheer are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to shares in companies that design, develop, or support the infrastructure of immersive digital environments known as the metaverse. These companies often span sectors like virtual and augmented reality, gaming, social media, and digital content creation, attracting investors who believe that the metaverse will transform how we interact, work, and entertain. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.14. The stock had a trading volume of 135,088,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,626,375. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.89. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Accenture stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.16. 966,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,310. The company has a market capitalization of $224.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.32. Accenture has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $398.35.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $155.56. 384,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a 1 year low of $151.38 and a 1 year high of $238.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.54.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of SKM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 179,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55. SK Telecom has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $24.58.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

PWUP traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 349,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373. PowerUp Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33.

Xiao-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

Shares of NASDAQ AIXI traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 31,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,289. Xiao-I has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21.

Cheer (CHR)

Cheer Holding, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 32,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,424. Cheer has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.

