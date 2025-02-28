Promising Music Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 28th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of companies that earn revenue from various sectors within the music industry, such as record labels, streaming services, live event promoters, and music rights management firms. Investing in these stocks provides exposure to the financial performance of the music ecosystem, which is influenced by trends in music production, distribution, and consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $237.30. 20,455,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,913,141. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.42. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.82. 20,641,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,995,168. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.70 and a 200-day moving average of $205.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.39. 17,733,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,381,691. The company has a market capitalization of $312.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $145.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Read More