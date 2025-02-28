ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading Down 12.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USDGet Free Report) dropped 12.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.04 and last traded at $51.86. Approximately 1,239,483 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 969,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.47.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $910.75 million, a PE ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USD. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $28,445,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 376,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after buying an additional 188,326 shares during the last quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 38,574 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

