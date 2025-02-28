Prosperitas Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Prosperitas Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 210.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,302 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 4.1% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024,156 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,748,000 after purchasing an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,755,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,238 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

