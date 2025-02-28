Prosperitas Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Prosperitas Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2,509.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 826.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Baird R W lowered Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

Fluor Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FLR stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fluor

In other news, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $433,131.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,353.86. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.