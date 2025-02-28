Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) Short Interest Update

Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Protector Forsikring ASA Stock Performance
PSKRF stock remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. Protector Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $11.50.
Protector Forsikring ASA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Protector Forsikring ASA
- About the Markup Calculator
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Protector Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protector Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.