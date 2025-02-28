Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) Short Interest Update

Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Protector Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

PSKRF stock remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. Protector Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Protector Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Protector Forsikring ASA, operates as a non-life insurance company, provides various insurance products to the commercial and public sectors, and the grouped insurance schemes markets in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Finland. It operates in Commercial Lines of Business and Public Lines of Business segments.

