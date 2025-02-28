PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 1,710.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PURE Bioscience Price Performance

PURE opened at $0.06 on Friday. PURE Bioscience has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

