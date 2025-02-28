Q1 Earnings Estimate for Zeta Global Issued By Roth Capital

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zeta Global in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Zeta Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Zeta Global’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

ZETA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.07.

Zeta Global Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 4.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Zeta Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

