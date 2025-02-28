Q2 Earnings Estimate for Lowe’s Companies Issued By Wedbush

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.28. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $11.90 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2028 earnings at $14.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $245.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.77.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

