Q2 Earnings Forecast for WSP Global Issued By Raymond James

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

WSP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$284.00 to C$294.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$300.00 to C$305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$278.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$282.82.

WSP opened at C$255.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$251.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$243.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$201.24 and a 52 week high of C$264.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

