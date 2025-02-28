Q2 EPS Forecast for Bank of Montreal Reduced by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$148.23.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE:BMO opened at C$148.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$142.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$131.03. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$109.02 and a 12 month high of C$151.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total transaction of C$1,601,592.91. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 61.20%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

