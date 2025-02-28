Q2 EPS Forecast for Essex Property Trust Lowered by Analyst

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.01. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $15.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.51 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $323.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.63.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $303.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.92. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $226.19 and a 52 week high of $317.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $2.52. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 41.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46,354 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $2.57 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 89.08%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

