Q4 Earnings Forecast for Marqeta Issued By William Blair

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marqeta in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marqeta’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

MQ has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $135.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Marqeta by 1,255.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

