QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2025

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 818.2% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

QHSLab Stock Down 31.2 %

OTCMKTS USAQ opened at $0.22 on Friday. QHSLab has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of -0.83.

QHSLab Company Profile

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

