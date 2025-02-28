QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 96 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,285,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,359,000 after acquiring an additional 358,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 31,158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,103,000 after acquiring an additional 338,298 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 79,679.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,943,000 after acquiring an additional 371,306 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 352,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,466,000 after acquiring an additional 141,927 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $525.64 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.19.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.