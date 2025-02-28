QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $11.12 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. State Street Corp grew its position in Exelon by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,823,000 after purchasing an additional 403,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Exelon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,967,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,626,000 after purchasing an additional 160,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,446,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,402,000 after purchasing an additional 123,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Exelon stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

