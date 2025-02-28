QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $9.12 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 485.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,475 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 403.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after buying an additional 1,287,259 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,013,000 after acquiring an additional 972,075 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 548.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,059,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 896,013 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1,850.5% during the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 920,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 873,339 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 333.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,057,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after purchasing an additional 813,429 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $25.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sony Group

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.