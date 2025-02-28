QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,430 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $16,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

Dover Stock Down 0.6 %

Dover stock opened at $196.47 on Friday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $163.32 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.59%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.