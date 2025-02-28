QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lowered by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,819 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 3.1% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Stock Down 4.7 %
QUALCOMM stock opened at $154.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.68. The company has a market cap of $170.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.43 and a 1-year high of $230.63.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,708 shares of company stock worth $7,713,734 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.