Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.46 and traded as high as C$34.06. Quebecor shares last traded at C$34.06, with a volume of 321 shares.

Quebecor Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.

